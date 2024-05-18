Advertisement
SRIKANTH

Akshay Kumar Is All Praises For Rajkummar Rao's Performance In Srikanth, Says 'You Are Simply Brilliant'

Kumar described the film as 'a must-watch' and admired Rao's acting skills. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 18, 2024, 07:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Akshay Kumar Is All Praises For Rajkummar Rao's Performance In Srikanth, Says 'You Are Simply Brilliant' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao's latest film 'Srikanth' has been garnering widespread acclaim, and the praise keeps pouring in.
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar also lauded Rao's exceptional performance.

Kumar described the film as "a must-watch" and expressed his admiration for Rao's acting skills. "Nothing is impossible. #Srikanth is a must watch! Picture dekh ke mazza aa gaya. Rajkummar Rao, bhai ab toh acting classes shuru kar de. You are simply brilliant," Akshay Kumar wrote on his social media handle.

In response, Rao graciously thanked him, saying, "Thank you so much my dearest Akshay sir. Aapse hi seekhte hai sir. You're the best."

In 'Srikanth', Rao portrays the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, a role that has been widely appreciated by both audiences and critics.

The actor's meticulous adaptation of Bolla's mannerisms and nuances has left viewers in awe, with many finding it hard to distinguish between the reel and real-life personas.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is preparing for his next release, 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. In this upcoming film, Rao plays a cricket enthusiast and stars alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

The Dharma Productions film is slated for release on May 31. 

