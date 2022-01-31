हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar-Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Ram Setu' set to arrive in theatres this Diwali

The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a video from the film's set, announcing the end of filming. 

Akshay Kumar-Jacqueline Fernandez&#039;s &#039;Ram Setu&#039; set to arrive in theatres this Diwali

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday (Jan 31) announced that his upcoming action-adventure-drama 'Ram Setu' will release in cinema halls on Diwali. Directed by Abhishek Sharma of 'Parmanu' and 'Tere Bin Laden' fame, 'Ram Setu' features Kumar as an archaeologist.

The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a video from the film's set, announcing the end of filming. "Here's to the wrap of yet another amazing project #RamSetu. I learned so much during the making of this film, it was like going to school all over again. We have worked really hard, all we now need is your love," he captioned the video.

The 30-second video featured Kumar, introducing and thanking his crew for mounting the film. The video ended with a slide, "See you in cinemas, Diwali 2022". 

Produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions and Amazon Prime Video, the film had gone on floors in March 2021 but was put on hold after the actor and 45 other crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

'Ram Setu' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. 

