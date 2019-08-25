Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth starrer '2.0' to release in China on this date—View posters

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson starrer '2.0' took the box office by storm and was one of the biggest releases of 2018. It hit the screens on November 29, 2018 and took a flying start at the Indian box office by collecting Rs 20 Crore on day one.

And now, it is all set to release in China! While the release date was earlier July 12, it has now been shifted to September 6.

Amy Jackson shared the new posters with the new release date on Instagram.

Check out her post here:

The caption is "2.0 is CHINA ready!!! 6th September release in over 40,000 IMAX 3D screens

Even before its release, the movie broke a record by releasing on 10,500 screens worldwide. This made it the biggest release of an Indian film beating Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2, which had released in 9000 screens.

'2.0' is a visual extravaganza with enchanting VFX and is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.