Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar shares glimpse from 'Ram Setu' script reading session, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha

Akshay Kumar will be reportedly shooting for his next film 'Ram Setu' in Uttar Pradesh's holy city of Ayodhya. He shared a glimpse from the script reading session with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha on social media. 

Akshay Kumar shares glimpse from &#039;Ram Setu&#039; script reading session, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha

NEW DELHI: Akshay Kumar has finally begun work on his much-awaited film titled 'Ram Setu'. Revealing the star cast of the film, the actor shared a new behind-the-scenes picture from his upcoming film, which shows him sitting with his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and other crew of director and producer at the script reading session of the film.

The 'Padman' star captioned the post: "The team that preps together excels together! An extremely productive script reading session with the team of #RamSetu this evening. Can`t wait to begin filming this one."

Actor Akshay Kumar will be reportedly shooting for his next film 'Ram Setu' in Uttar Pradesh's holy city of Ayodhya.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the superstar has asked for permission to shoot in the city for the film from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kumar had announced the film on November 14, last year and had also extended his Diwali greetings to everyone through the film.

The 53-year-old actor took to Instagram to share first look posters of the film that saw him in a messy hair avatar walking by a seaside while the background sees a faint picture of Lord Rama walking in the same sea.

The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma and is being produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

