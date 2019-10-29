close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Housefull 4

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Housefull 4' is unstoppable at box office—View collections

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh and Pooja Hegde, 'Housefull 4' sent cash registers ringing the moment it hit the silver screens.

Akshay Kumar starrer &#039;Housefull 4&#039; is unstoppable at box office—View collections

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4' sent cash registers ringing the moment it hit the silver screens. Starring Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh and Pooja Hegde besides Akshay, the film was one of the most-awaited comic entertainers of the year.

Even though it got mixed reviews, the fourth instalment of the 'Housefull' franchise is unstoppable at the box office.

Within 5 days of its release, the film is already eyeing the Rs 90 crore mark!

Noted film critic and trade analyst shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#HouseFull4 sets the BO on (fire) on Day 4 [Mon]... National holiday, expectedly, gave biz big push... Tue-Thu biz is extremely crucial for strong Week 1 total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr, Sun 15.33 cr, Mon 34.56 cr. Total: ₹ 87.78 cr. #India biz. #HF4”

The film also stars Boman Irani, Chunky Panday and others in supporting roles.

'Housefull 4' has been helmed by Farhad Samji with Sajid Nadiadwala as the producer.

Tags:
Housefull 4Akshay KumarKriti SanonRiteish Deshmukh
Next
Story

'Housefull 4' continues its excellent run at Overseas Box Office

Must Watch

PT32M45S

Why opposition is restless over EU MP's visit to Kashmir? Watch debate