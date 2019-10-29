Akshay Kumar starrer 'Housefull 4' is unstoppable at box office—View collections

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4' sent cash registers ringing the moment it hit the silver screens. Starring Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh and Pooja Hegde besides Akshay, the film was one of the most-awaited comic entertainers of the year.

Even though it got mixed reviews, the fourth instalment of the 'Housefull' franchise is unstoppable at the box office.

Within 5 days of its release, the film is already eyeing the Rs 90 crore mark!

Noted film critic and trade analyst shared the latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#HouseFull4 sets the BO on (fire) on Day 4 [Mon]... National holiday, expectedly, gave biz big push... Tue-Thu biz is extremely crucial for strong Week 1 total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr, Sun 15.33 cr, Mon 34.56 cr. Total: ₹ 87.78 cr. #India biz. #HF4”

The film also stars Boman Irani, Chunky Panday and others in supporting roles.

'Housefull 4' has been helmed by Farhad Samji with Sajid Nadiadwala as the producer.