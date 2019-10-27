Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 witnesses growth at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's comedy flick Housefull 4 has witnessed growth at the Box Office. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh‌ in pivotal roles.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#HouseFull4 is steady on Day 2... Saw gains in some circuits was down in few... Biz on Mon is pivotal when #Diwali holidays begin... Tue-Thu biz is crucial if it has to post a solid total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr. Total: ₹ 37.89 cr. #India biz. #HF4."

The film also had a decent opening at the international markets. Taran share the collections and wrote, "#HouseFull4 crosses $ 1 million on Day 1 in the international markets... Total: $ 1.1 million [₹ 7.79 cr]...#USA - #Canada: $ 272k#UAE - #GCC: $ 506k#UK: $ 78k #Australia: $ 70k

ROW: $ 174k#Overseas #HF4."

The film is the fourth installment of film Housefull starring Akshay, Ritesh Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Jiah Khan. Housefull 4 clashed with Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh at the Box Office.