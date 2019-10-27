close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 witnesses growth at Box Office

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's comedy flick Housefull 4 has witnessed growth at the Box Office. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh‌ in pivotal roles.

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 witnesses growth at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's comedy flick Housefull 4 has witnessed growth at the Box Office. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh‌ in pivotal roles.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#HouseFull4 is steady on Day 2... Saw gains in some circuits was down in few... Biz on Mon is pivotal when #Diwali holidays begin... Tue-Thu biz is crucial if it has to post a solid total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr. Total: ₹ 37.89 cr. #India biz. #HF4."

The film also had a decent opening at the international markets. Taran share the collections and wrote, "#HouseFull4 crosses $ 1 million on Day 1 in the international markets... Total: $ 1.1 million [₹ 7.79 cr]...#USA - #Canada: $ 272k#UAE - #GCC: $ 506k#UK: $ 78k #Australia: $ 70k 
ROW: $ 174k#Overseas #HF4."

The film is the fourth installment of film Housefull starring Akshay, Ritesh Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Jiah Khan. Housefull 4 clashed with Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh at the  Box Office.

Tags:
Akshay KumarHousefull 4Sajid KhanBobby Deol
Next
Story

Sayani Gupta excited about 'Axone' after standing ovation at Jio MAMI

Must Watch

PT14M54S

Watch top 50 news stories of the day