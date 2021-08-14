हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor's Bellbottom advance booking opens: How and where to watch!

Bellbottom makers are eagerly awaiting a pan India release though for now, the film will open in all the states where theatres have been unlocked.

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all geared up for the release of his upcoming thriller 'Bellbottom'. He took to social media to make the advance booking announcement in a grand style. 

The release of Pooja Entertainment's much-awaited espionage thriller 'Bellbottom' in the cinemas could very well pave the way for the theatrical release of other films in the industry. 

While Akshay Kumar and producers Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh have received tremendous appreciation from the exhibitors and distributors for the decision to release the film in theatres, the film fraternity has also come together to support their film. 

The makers are eagerly awaiting a pan India release though for now, the film will open in all the states where theatres have been unlocked.

Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment presents ‘Bellbottom.’ Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. 

Apart from Akshay in the lead, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. 'Bellbottom' is all set to unlock cinemas on August 19, 2021.

 

