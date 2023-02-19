topStoriesenglish2575073
Akshay Kumar, Yo Yo Honey Singh's Party Anthem Kudi Chamkeeli from Selfiee Out

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. 

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 05:36 PM IST|Source: ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar unveiled the third track Kudi Chamkeeli of his upcoming family entertainer film Selfiee. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a full song video titled Kudi Chamkeeli and captioned it, "Heere ki chamak bhi iss #KudiChamkeeli ke saamne fail hai. Full Song Out Now! #Selfiee in cinemas on 24th Feb."

Sung and written by Yo Yo Honey Singh, it's his next 'party anthem'. 

The song video features Akshay and Diana Penty dancing together, grooving to the beats. They are joined by Honey Singh. Soon after Akshay shared the full song, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

One of the fans wrote, "Blockbuster song of the year is here..."

Another fan wrote, "Khiladi is back kudi chamkeeli with yo yo honey Singh."

Previously Akshay and Honey work together in a hit party anthem tracks like Party All Night, Boss-Title Track, Alcoholic, and Lonely.

Recently, the makers of Selfiee released two songs of the film Main Khiladi and Kudiye Ni Teri which received good responses from the fans. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. 

 

