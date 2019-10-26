close

Housefull 4

Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4' gets a decent start at box office—View collections

New Delhi: The most awaited comic entertainers of the year, 'Housefull 4' released in theatres yesterday—October 25. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles. Actors Boman Irani, Chunky Panday and others are seen in supporting roles.

The film opened up to mixed reviews and was criticised for its script. However, the performance of all the actors was appreciated.

The day one collection of 'Housefull 4' are now out and the film has put up an impressive number.

Minting over Rs 19 crore on day one, 'Housefull 4' took a decent start in terms of collections.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh shared the collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#HouseFull4 puts up a healthy number on Day 1... Biz did not grow in evening due to pre-#Diwali festivities... Day 4 [Mon] is extremely crucial, when #Diwali celebrations begin and families throng cinema halls... Fri ₹ 18.85 cr. #India biz. #HF4”

The thread continues as Adarsh updates that the film's revised collections are now Rs 19.08 crore.

The film has been helmed by Farhad Samji with Sajid Nadiadwala as the producer.

