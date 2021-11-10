हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi roars at Box Office, earns Rs 102 cr in 5 days!

Akshay Kumar is seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture 'Sooryavanshi' which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite him. 

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's masala entertainer Sooryavanshi has hit a jackpot at the Box Office with its theatrical release, ending days of lull induced by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Starring Akshay Kumand Katrina Kaif in the lead, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore in flat 5 days. 

Rohit Shetty took to social media and thanked his fans for showering all the love. Sooryavanshi has minted Rs 102.81 crore in domestic markets. 

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases once again, filmmaker Rohit Shetty postponed the theatrical release of his ambitious project 'Sooryavanshi'. The film was first delayed last year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Akshay Kumar is seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture 'Sooryavanshi' which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite him. 'Sooryavanshi' is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and Ranveer-starrer 'Simmba'.

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh also play pivotal parts in 'Sooryavanshi' which is slated to release in theatres on November 5, 2021.

 

