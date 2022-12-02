topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ALAYA F

Alaya F expresses gratitude for love and reviews she is receiving for 'Freddy'

Taking to social media, she shares some still from the film and writes, “Thank you for the love & recognition!! #FreddyDay It’s raining reviews! #Freddy fever has taken over! STREAMING NOW on @disneyhotstar! What are you waiting for? WATCH NOW!”

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 09:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bollywood actress Alaya F is currently basking in the success of her most awaited release Freddy.
  • Everybody, including all the reviewers and audience is impressed by her portrayal of Kainaaz and can not have enough of her presence.

Trending Photos

Alaya F expresses gratitude for love and reviews she is receiving for 'Freddy'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alaya F is currently basking in the success of her most awaited release Freddy. Everybody, including all the reviewers and audience is impressed by her portrayal of Kainaaz and can not have enough of her presence. As the actress acquired love and appreciation for her villainous portrayal, she has taken up to social media to thank her audience for such a marvelous response. 

Taking to social media, she shares some still from the film and writes, “Thank you for the love & recognition!! #FreddyDay It’s raining reviews! #Freddy fever has taken over! STREAMING NOW on @disneyhotstar! What are you waiting for? WATCH NOW!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Alaya F is here for a big run and how. After making her blockbuster debut with Jawaani Jaaneman along with Saif Ali Khan next to her in the lead, she is seen in Freddy which was released today. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will also be seen in films like U Turn, Sri , and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat which recently had its world premiere at Marrakech International Film Festival.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend