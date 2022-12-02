Alaya F expresses gratitude for love and reviews she is receiving for 'Freddy'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alaya F is currently basking in the success of her most awaited release Freddy. Everybody, including all the reviewers and audience is impressed by her portrayal of Kainaaz and can not have enough of her presence. As the actress acquired love and appreciation for her villainous portrayal, she has taken up to social media to thank her audience for such a marvelous response.

Taking to social media, she shares some still from the film and writes, “Thank you for the love & recognition!! #FreddyDay It’s raining reviews! #Freddy fever has taken over! STREAMING NOW on @disneyhotstar! What are you waiting for? WATCH NOW!”

Alaya F is here for a big run and how. After making her blockbuster debut with Jawaani Jaaneman along with Saif Ali Khan next to her in the lead, she is seen in Freddy which was released today. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will also be seen in films like U Turn, Sri , and Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat which recently had its world premiere at Marrakech International Film Festival.