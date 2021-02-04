Amitabh Bachchan says ‘movie way ahead of its time’ as Rani Mukerji co-starrer Black clocks 16 years

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan turned nostalgic about his film Black completing 16 years of release on Thursday. Big B feels the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was way ahead of its time.

"It has been 16 years...since Debraj Sahai. Black...a movie way ahead of its time. Every dialogue, every instance in the movie was so beautifully crafted, that it has engraved its existence in everyone's heart, including mine. #16YearsOfBlack #RaniMukerji #SanjayLeelaBhansali," Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Instagram.

In the critically acclaimed film, Big B plays Debraj Sahai, teacher of a specially-abled girl Michelle McNally born with visual and hearing impairment. The character of Michelle was played by Rani Mukerji.

On the work front, Big B has a busy year ahead. He is currently shooting for the Ajay Devgn directorial film 'MayDay'.

The 78-year-old actor also has upcoming films like the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer 'Chehre', Nagraj Manjule's 'Jhund', Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and a yet untitled film co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

 

