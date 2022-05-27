हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anek movie review

Anek movie review: Taapsee Pannu smitten by Ayushmann Khurrana's brilliant act, Twitter can't keep calm!

Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer gets a major thumbs up from B-Town stars including Taapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari among many others. 

Anek movie review: Taapsee Pannu smitten by Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s brilliant act, Twitter can&#039;t keep calm!
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Anek has opened in theatres today. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, the film has received positive word of mouth publicity not just from fans but also from stars including Taapsee Pannu, and Aditi Rao Hydari among many others. After  ‘Article 15’ broke new grounds, the actor-director duo is back with yet another hard-hitting entertainer ‘Anek’.

ANEK MOVIE REVIEW:

Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter and had this to say about Anek and performances by the lead actors. #Anek talks about patriotism that brings people together, people with differences who are willing to talk coz the intention is to solve, the need is to love. @anubhavsinha @ayushmannk  go tell the world

Aditi Rao Hydari praised the film and its actors saying: Welcome to the world of cinema Andrea! Introducing the stunning @AndreaKevichusa  from Nagaland let’s all give her lots of love and luck for her debut in #Anek #jeetegakaunhindustan Big big luck, cannot wait to watch sir @anubhavsinha @ayushmannk @TSeries

FANS REVIEW AYUSHMANN KHURRANA'S ANEK:

Check out what netizens feel about this serious drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the titular role of an undercover officer.

ANEK STORYLINE

'Anek’, is a political action thriller about an Indian undercover officer (played by Ayushmann) who will rise and make India win. The film has been shot in extraordinary locations in the North East.

Supermodel Andrea Kevichusa from Nagaland made her debut with the film. She plays a small-town girl is all set to venture her way up in the big town, Bollywood. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana ‘Anek’ is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks and released on May 27, 2022.

 

