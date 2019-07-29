close

Angry bird movie 2 trailer

Angry Birds Movie 2 Hindi trailer: Kapil Sharma-Kiku Sharda's voice-over makes it a fun-ride—Watch

Angry Birds Movie 2 Hindi trailer: Kapil Sharma-Kiku Sharda&#039;s voice-over makes it a fun-ride—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The much-awaited Hindi trailer of Angry Birds Movie 2 is out and you all be delighted to hear the voice-overs of ace comedian Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh. These angry birds will surely keep you in high spirits.

Watch the trailer here:

Angry Birds Movie 2 is the sequel to 2016 animated film 'The Angry Birds Movie'. The film is based on the famous video game series of the same name 'Angry Birds' by Rovio Entertainment.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is directed by Thurop Van Orman and produced by John Cohen. The screenplay is by Peter Ackerman, Eyal Podell and Jonathon E. Stewart.

The Hindi version is releasing on August 23, 2019, and has voiceovers by Kapil, Kiku and Archana Puran Singh.

The film is dubbed in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.

In the United States, the film is releasing on August 14 while in the United Kingdom and Ireland, it is set to hit the screens two weeks in advance on August 2, 2019.

 

 

