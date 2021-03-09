Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer 2 out- Watch

New Delhi: The new trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' dropped on Tuesday (March 9).

The trailer of the crime thriller shows Arjun and Parineeti on the run, although the reason remains unknown throughout the trailer. The trailer maintains suspense and generates curiosity in the audiences. Parineeti plays Sandeep Kaur who takes Pinky Dahiya's (cop played by Arjun) assistance to stay hidden, while Jaideep Ahlawat’s character chases the duo.

Take a look at the new trailer:

The trailer takes us back on the journey of Arjun-Parineeti’s 2012 movie ‘Ishaqzaade’. The same on-screen chemistry is palpable in this new movie.

Helmed by filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, the movie will hit the theatres on March 19. The first trailer of the movie was released in March 2020. ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' was earlier slated for a release on March 20, 2020 but it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie will also star veteran actors Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta.The film is written by Dibakar and Varun Grover.