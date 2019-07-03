Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' remains steady at box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' has struck the right chord with the audience and manages to hold its ground in terms of collections. The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution that prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, religion, sex, caste or place of birth.

'Article 15' is an intense watch that raises many questions towards the end.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#Article15 maintains a strong grip on Day 5... Biz was affected in #Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall... Metros are trending well... Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 7.77 cr, Mon 3.97 cr, Tue 3.67 cr. Total: ₹ 27.68 cr. India biz.”

The film hit silver screens on June 28 and received rave reviews. Ayushmann has outdone himself as he plays the role of an IAS officer named Ayan. The gorgeous Isha Talwar plays Aditi, Ayan's long-distance girlfriend. It also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others.

So, did you watch 'Article 15' yet?