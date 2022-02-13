Badhaai Do BO collection: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar starrer earns Rs 4.37 crore in 2 days!

New Delhi: Congratulatory messages to the newly married on-screen couple – Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are pouring in from across the country after their much-awaited family entertainer Junglee Pictures' ‘Badhaai Do’ hit the cinemas on 11th February all over.

Touted to be among the first few to open exclusively in theatres this year, the movie is winning hearts and rave reviews for brilliant performances, hilarious and thought-provoking narrative.

The movie which took an opening of Rs 1.65 crores on Friday, witnessed a considerable jump on Saturday by raking in Rs 2.72 crores, taking the total collection to Rs 4.37 crores.

Commenting on the positive box office update of the film on day 2, Taran Adarsh mentioned on Twitter, “#BadhaaiDo jumps on Day 2, which is a positive sign… witnesses +64.85 percent growth… #Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR continue to lead… Biz should grow further today (Day 3)… #ValentinesDay (Mon, Day 4) should also benefit… Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.72 cr. Total: Rs 4.37 cr. #India biz.”

Considering the Covid scenario and restrictions, the audience has flocked the theatres to bless the couple and experience all the fun on the big screen. The jump in collections indicates that numbers could rise over Valentine's weekend.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. The movie released on 11th February in theatres and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.