हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Badhai Do

Badhaai Do BO collection: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar starrer earns Rs 4.37 crore in 2 days!

Badhaai Do starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and produced by Junglee Pictures.

Badhaai Do BO collection: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar starrer earns Rs 4.37 crore in 2 days!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Congratulatory messages to the newly married on-screen couple – Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are pouring in from across the country after their much-awaited family entertainer Junglee Pictures' ‘Badhaai Do’ hit the cinemas on 11th February all over. 

Touted to be among the first few to open exclusively in theatres this year, the movie is winning hearts and rave reviews for brilliant performances, hilarious and thought-provoking narrative.

 

The movie which took an opening of Rs 1.65 crores on Friday, witnessed a considerable jump on Saturday by raking in Rs 2.72 crores, taking the total collection to Rs 4.37 crores. 

 

Commenting on the positive box office update of the film on day 2, Taran Adarsh mentioned on Twitter, “#BadhaaiDo jumps on Day 2, which is a positive sign… witnesses +64.85 percent growth… #Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR continue to lead… Biz should grow further today (Day 3)… #ValentinesDay (Mon, Day 4) should also benefit… Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.72 cr. Total: Rs 4.37 cr. #India biz.”

 

Considering the Covid scenario and restrictions, the audience has flocked the theatres to bless the couple and experience all the fun on the big screen. The jump in collections indicates that numbers could rise over Valentine's weekend.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. The movie released on 11th February in theatres and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Badhai DoRajkummar RaoBhumi PednekarBadhai Do box officeBadhai Do BO collections
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut takes veiled dig at Deepika Padukone’s 'Gehraiyaan', compares it to pornography

Must Watch

PT8M27S

IPL Auction 2022: Livingstone of England is the most expensive foreign player