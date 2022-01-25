Badhaai Do trailer: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's 'quirky marriage' of convenience will open the 'closet' concept - Watch

New Delhi: The makers of Badhaai Do, a franchise of previously released Badhaai Ho have dropped its trailer online. It stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.

Badhaai Do promises the same comical ride of finding humour in unexpected places as Badhaai Ho. While Badhaai Ho told us what hilarious situations a middle-aged couple's love could lead to, Badhaai Do seems to be addressing another such unusual relationship and tell their story through a comedy of error situations.

The trailer revolves around a marital setting between Rajkummar and Bhumi, only to know that there are a lot of secrets between these two to unfold. Getting into a marriage of convenience and living as roommates is what leads to humorous situations between the pair, making this one a perfect family entertainer. It also delves into how a couple braves societal notions on 'closeted' concept of sexuality.

It is not only high on comedy and emotions, but this family drama also deals with a socially relevant subject, that we got a glimpse of in the trailer. While not much has been revealed, the topic of the film subtly highlights the concept of “lavender marriage” making it a must watch.

A day back, Badhaai Do first look was released and the motion poster of their lead pair Rajkummar and Bhumi which created a lot of intrigue with the audiences, and with the trailer dropping today, all that wait was worth it!

The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, is one of the most eagerly awaited family entertainers releasing this year in cinemas. Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, the family entertainer also boasts of an ensemble cast featuring talented actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles & taking the narrative ahead.

With Zee Music as it’s music label, the film also offers some foot-tapping chartbusters, which could be witnessed with songs in the trailer that are composed by Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, Ankit Tiwari & Khamosh Shah. The lyrics have been given by Varun Grover, Vayu, Anurag Bhumia, Azeem Shirazi & Anvita Dutt.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

Badhaai Do releases on February 11, 2022 in theaters and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.