BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Director Anees Bazmee Teases BTS Clip, Nurses Broken Leg While Calling Shots

'Perseverance and passion knows no bounds', says Anees Bazmee

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2024, 01:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Director Anees Bazmee Teases BTS Clip, Nurses Broken Leg While Calling Shots Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anees Bazmee recently took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes moments from the highly anticipated 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', revealing his inspiring journey of directing the film while coping with a broken leg. In his heartfelt post, he emphasized that "perseverance and passion knows no bounds," showcasing his unwavering dedication to the project despite the physical challenges.

Bazmee expressed his enjoyment of the filmmaking process, stating, “I truly enjoyed every bit of it despite the pain.” His commitment to delivering a captivating story shines through, as he invites fans to anticipate the magic he and his team have created.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anees Bazmee (@aneesbazmee)

His behind-the-scenes glimpse promises a blend of humour and suspense that has characterized the beloved franchise.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal parts. The film is releasing on Diwali, November 1, 2024 and will be facing Rohit Shetty's mass entertainer 'Singham Again' at the Box Office.

Fans can look forward to experiencing the unique magic of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," with Bazmee's directorial vision. 

