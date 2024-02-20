Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Takes Over The Internet With 'Manjulika Memes,' Check Them Out

New Delhi: As cinema evolves, certain characters stand the test of time, and Vidya Balan's Manjulika is undoubtedly one of them. Her enduring presence in the collective memory of audiences speaks volumes about the impact of both Vidya Balan's performance and the film itself. Vidya Balan's portrayal of Manjulika in the cult classic "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" continues to captivate audiences even years after its release.

Earning the name as the most loved franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa has made it's name not just as a movie but as an entire emotion. Despite the passage of time, Manjulika remains relevant, not only in the hearts of fans but also in the realm of social media, where memes featuring her iconic expressions and dialogues are still widely shared.

Manjulika's character is a perfect blend of horror and tragedy, making her both terrifying and sympathetic. Vidya Balan's nuanced performance breathed life into this complex character, earning her accolades and solidifying Manjulika's place in cinematic history.

Now, with the announcement of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" coming to theatres this Diwali with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan's return to reprise her role as Manjulika, excitement among fans is palpable. The prospect of seeing the original Manjulika grace the screen once again has reignited interest in the franchise and sparked anticipation for what promises to be another thrilling installment.