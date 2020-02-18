Bollywood news: Filmfare page on Wikipedia vandalised over Gully Boy win, later restored

Mumbai: Discontent over "Gully Boy" winning big at Filmfare Awards raged on social media all through Monday and a netizen, not happy with merely trolling the awards function, vandalised the Wikipedia home page of the Awards.

In the list of winners over the years, next to the name of "Gully Boy" the user keyed in the words "paid award" in bracket.

However, the original Wikipedia page was restored after a while.

Earlier, all through Monday, #BoycottFilmfareAwards continued to trend on Twitter after the Zoya Akhtar directorial bagged 13 awards across categories.

One user tweeted: "#BoycottFilmfareAwards stupid Filmfare paid award goes to paid artists. @filmfare at least use some mind if you have..."

Another wrote: "#BoycottFilmfareAwards Report the @filmfare Filmfare official page on twitter and every social media and let it get block.. No need of Paid awards."

Another user shared: "#BoycottFilmfareAwards. These awards are really fake n paid. Gully boy was not that great a movie to get so many awards".

Although the Wikipedia page was restored, #BoycottFilmfareAwards kept on trending throughout Monday.