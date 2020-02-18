हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Filmfare awards 2020

Bollywood news: Filmfare page on Wikipedia vandalised over Gully Boy win, later restored

All through Monday, #BoycottFilmfareAwards continued to trend on Twitter after the Zoya Akhtar directorial bagged 13 awards across categories.

Bollywood news: Filmfare page on Wikipedia vandalised over Gully Boy win, later restored
Pic source: ANI

Mumbai: Discontent over "Gully Boy" winning big at Filmfare Awards raged on social media all through Monday and a netizen, not happy with merely trolling the awards function, vandalised the Wikipedia home page of the Awards.

In the list of winners over the years, next to the name of "Gully Boy" the user keyed in the words "paid award" in bracket.

However, the original Wikipedia page was restored after a while.

Earlier, all through Monday, #BoycottFilmfareAwards continued to trend on Twitter after the Zoya Akhtar directorial bagged 13 awards across categories.

One user tweeted: "#BoycottFilmfareAwards stupid Filmfare paid award goes to paid artists. @filmfare at least use some mind if you have..."

Another wrote: "#BoycottFilmfareAwards Report the @filmfare Filmfare official page on twitter and every social media and let it get block.. No need of Paid awards."

Another user shared: "#BoycottFilmfareAwards. These awards are really fake n paid. Gully boy was not that great a movie to get so many awards".

Although the Wikipedia page was restored, #BoycottFilmfareAwards kept on trending throughout Monday.

Tags:
Filmfare awards 2020Filmfare awardsGully BoyFilmfare
Next
Story

Zee Studios greenlights 'Mr India' trilogy, Ali Abbas Zafar to direct

Must Watch

PT8M12S

DNA: Non Stop News, February 17, 2020