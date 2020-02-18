Bollywood news - Love Aaj Kal box office report: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's film 'collapses' on Day 4

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Valentine's Day-special release 'Love Aaj Kal' has failed to spread its magic at the box office as the film 'collapsed' on Monday. Despite the star power, 'Love Aaj Kal' managed to earn only Rs 31.26 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On the opening day, the film minted Rs 12.40 crore, over the weekend, it collected over Rs 10 crore and on Monday, the earnings fell down to Rs 2.75 crore.

"'Love Aaj Kal' collapses on Day 4... The drastic fall in numbers doesn't come as a surprise, since the trending was evident during its opening weekend itself... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr, Sun 8.10 cr, Mon 2.75 cr. Total: 31.26 cr," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

'Love Aaj Kal' opened to mixed reviews on February 14. It was one of the much-awaited films of 2020 as the audience saw the fresh onscreen pairing of Sara and Kartik, once rumoured to be dating.

The film tracks two love stories timed between 1990 and 2020. Actress Arushi Sharma also stars in a pivotal role in the film.



'Love Aaj Kal' is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who also helmed the first installment in 2009, starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.