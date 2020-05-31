हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood news: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' clocks 7 years, Karan Johar gets nostalgic

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the hit movie also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles. 

Bollywood news: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone&#039;s &#039;Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani&#039; clocks 7 years, Karan Johar gets nostalgic

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" has completed 7 years, and its producer Karan Johar is super nostalgic.

Taking to Instagram Story, Karan posted a video clip, celebrating the seven illustrious years of the film.

In the video, we can see a few stills from the film. The instrumental music of the title track, "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" is also heard playing in the background.

"Celebrating 7 years of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'," the video read.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the hit movie also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles. The friendship drama revolves around a nerdy student Naina Talwar, essayed by Deepika, who eventually falls for her former classmate Kabir aka Bunny, essayed by Ranbir, during their trip in Manali.

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
