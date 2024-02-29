Bollywood Sensation Kriti Sanon Now Turns Producer For 'Do Patti' - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon has proven her acting prowess with her versatility in various roles. The actress was recently seen in the highly loved film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where she took upon the role of a robot.

The actress last year announced that she would be venturing into producing films with her production house Blue Butterfly Films. Kriti dropped the teaser for her production houses maiden project Do Patti, where we see the actress in a whole new avatar.

At the teaser launch when asked about new opportunities Kriti went on to say “Sometimes when u dont find opportunities that excite you enough, you gotta create one! And I created that with Do Patti for myself.”

As the actress turns into a producer with Do Patti, we cannot wait for what is in store for audiences. After giving an amazing performance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and being loved by the audiences for her role as SIFRA, Kriti will next be seen in Crew and Do Patti.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "Firsts are always special. Be it @kajol's first as a Cop or @kritisanon's first thriller. Do Patti coming soon only on Netflix!" In the teaser, Kajol plays a police officer. This is also the first time Kajol has played the role of a cop. The teaser begins with Kajol as a cop riding a bike, while Kriti Sanon's character is also shown as a glamorous one. It seems a murder mystery but still nothing is clear. As soon as the teaser was released, fans and industry members chimed in with their views in the comment section. Badshah wrote, "Chills." Varun Dhawan commented, "Kriti with clapping hands emojis." One of the users wrote, "Super excited."

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, read a statement.

The film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films. The team of Do Patti said, "Get ready for a cinematic whirlwind. The film brings female power to the fore and promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience... with twists and turns that will surprise and thrill you. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of North India's hills, Do Patti invites viewers into a unique world of intrigue and thrill, as conflicting moralities of riveting characters play games with each other. We're ecstatic to present this compelling tale to audiences worldwide, exclusively on Netflix."

'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'. The official release date of 'Do Patti' is still awaited.