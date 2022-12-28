Bosco Leslie Martis’ ‘Rocket Gang’ to premiere on OTT from THIS date!

New Delhi: OTT platform Zee5 today announced the world digital premiere of the fantasy comedy - ‘Rocket Gang’. Directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, Rocket Gang consists of an ensemble cast featuring Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta, Jason Tham, Mokshda Jailkhani, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tejas Varma, Aadvik Mongia, Jayshree Gogoi, Dipali Borkar and Siddhant Sharma. It will premiere on the OTT platform on December 30, 2022.

The film follows five friends— Amarbir (Aditya Seal), Tania (Nikita Dutta), Sahib (Sahaj Singh), Pia (Mokshda Jailkhani), and Binoy aka Bunnu (Jason Tham), who decide to take a vacation after being offered a free stay at the ‘Wonder Villa’. But, as soon as they arrive, some strange things begin to unfold, making their lives miserable. Will they be able to find out whether the house is haunted or if someone is behind this?

‘Rocket Gang’ is a roller-coaster ride of friendship, camaraderie, love and dance as the 5 friends come across a team of ghost dancers who are on a mission to achieve their dream of winning the biggest dance competition. This fantasy comedy film promises to make both kids and adults laugh out loud.

Director Bosco Leslie Martis commented, “Rocket Gang is my debut as a director and the film is special to me for obvious reasons. It took us a couple of years to make this film and I hope the OTT audience enjoys what we have created. It’s a perfect film to stream with your family during this vacation season and will also be visual treat for everyone. I am looking forward to the film's second innings on ZEE5.”

Actor Aditya Seal said, “I am excited for the film's digital premiere on ZEE5. With the platform’s presence in 190+ countries, I am sure the film will reach a wider audience. We have worked very hard during the shoot of this film; I really hope that the viewers have fun while watching it as much as we did while making it.”

Actress Nikita Dutta said, “Rocket Gang is all about friendship, camaraderie, love and dance. I am so glad that I could be part of this project. It’s a roller-coaster of life and dreams. It will awaken your will to achieve your dreams as it did for me. I'm sure the audience will relate to the film. Cannot wait for its release on ZEE5 and for it to reach a larger audience.”

Produced by ZEE Studios, Rocket Gang’ will premiere on December 30 on ZEE5.