Brahmastra Day 3 Collections: Ranbir-Alia starrer SHINES at the box office, crosses Rs 100 cr on opening weekend!

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra’ finally released in theatres worldwide on September 9. While Ayan Mukerji’s much-anticipated fantasy film opened to mixed and negative reviews by the critics, the film is showing amazing performance at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Brahmastra’s nett box office collection on Day 3 for the hindi version was Rs 39.5 cr, taking the nett box office collection above Rs 100 cr. Earlier, the worldwide gross box office collections had crossed Rs 75 cr on Day 1 itself.

Brahmāstra has a FABULOUS weekend... *#Hindi* version... *#Nett* BOC...

Day 1: ₹ 31.5 cr+

Day 2: ₹ 37.5 cr+

Day 3: ₹ 39.5 cr+

Final total could be higher... #India biz.

National chains superb...

Day 1: ₹ 17.15 cr est

Day 2: ₹ 20.73 cr est

Day 3: ₹ 21.63 cr est pic.twitter.com/5HVxevmoDV September 12, 2022

Actor Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram handle and shared that worldwide weekend box office gross collection of the film is Rs 225 cr. “A weekend full of light and our hearts full of love. SO grateful for our audience,” Alia Bhatt captioned the post.

While the film is being panned for its average story and poor dialogues, it has been hailed by the audience for the stunning VFX and special effects. Fans are also praising the performance of Mouni Roy for her portrayal of the Queen of Darkness ‘Junoon’ in the film.

Recently, 'Brahmastra' also faced allegations of showing fake box office collections by actress Kangana Ranaut. She accused producer Karan Johar of manipulating the numbers. However, anyone associated with the film has not responded to the allegations yet.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ is the first film in a planned trilogy. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead with Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles. Mouni Roy plays the antagonist ‘Junoon’ in the film. Apart from this, the film has a cameo by superstar Shah Rukh Khan who plays Vanarastra in the film.

The film has been produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions and is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.