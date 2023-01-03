topStoriesenglish
British Film Institute head curator Robin Baker praises Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, asks BAFTA and Academy awards to watch it

Robin Baker, the head curator of British Film Institute National Archive took to social media and praised Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Jan 03, 2023

New Delhi: ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, defied all expectations when it was released and has since grown to become one of the most cherished movies of 2022. Now with this film almost completing a year of its big release, it is still getting accolades from not just audiences, but all well-esteemed people around the globe.  

This time around, the head curator of British Film Institute National Archive, Robin Baker took to social media and praised Gangubai Kathiawadi as he also requested BAFTA and Academy awards to watch it. He wrote “If I was a member of BAFTA or the Academy (I'm not), this year I would be voting for Alia Bhatt as Best Actress for her performance in GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, India, 2022). She plays a prostitute turned underworld brothel madam turned campaigner for sex workers’ rights, and the joy of her performance is how she grows as her character develops. 

The film is big, brash, sentimental and hugely enjoyable, but Bhatt is sensational. There's the additional pleasure of the film's classic Hindi cinema references - from Gangubai's love of Dev Anand to scenes of cinema-going in the 50s and 60s to the numerous film posters lining the streets around Bombay's red-light district. If you haven't seen it (especially BAFTA and Academy Award-voting friends), please head to Netflix ASAP.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When it comes to his movies, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is renowned for getting the greatest performance out of his performers. An actual instance of this was in the movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, when the director brought out the best in Alia Bhatt.   

In addition, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was the first real Hindi blockbuster released after the pandemic. With the movie, the director managed to incite rage at the box office while also receiving a ton of praise from people all around the world. The movie became a huge commercial success and the first genuine hit for the Hindi film industry after the pandemic during its theatrical run, grossing 153.69 Cr. domestically and 209.77 Cr. globally.

