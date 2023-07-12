Check Out Hrithik Roshan's Iconic Dialogues As 'Super 30' Clocks 4 Years

New Delhi: Based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, Super 30 starring India’s best actor, Hrithik Roshan captivated audiences with the inspiring story and his powerful performance. It was a performance that will be remembered for decades. As the film completes four years since its release, we revisit the remarkable dialogues by HR that made this biographical drama a memorable cinematic experience and those which resonated and inspired viewers nation over.

1. “Raja ka beta raja nahi banega, raja woh hi banega jo haqdaar hoga." (A king's son will not necessarily become a king; only the deserving will become one.)

This dialogue by Hrithik Roshan's character, Anand Kumar, emphasizes the importance of worth and the belief that success should be earned through hard work and dedication. This line reinforces the notion that one's socioeconomic background should not determine their destiny. It encourages individuals to break free from the shackles of privilege and strive to achieve greatness through their own abilities.



2. Yai Ameer Log Apne Liye Khub Chikna Sadak Banaye... Humare Rah Mein Aisa Bada Bada Gaddah Khod Diye... Lekin Yahi Wo Sabse Badi Galti Kar Diye... Humko Chalaang Lagana Sikha Diye... Jab Samay Aayega... Sabse Bada aur Sabse Lamba Chalaang Hum Hi Marenge." (These rich people have built smooth roads for themselves... but on our path, they have dug big trenches... But this is the biggest mistake they made... they taught us how to jump... When the time comes... we will take the biggest and longest leap.)

This dialogue emphasizes that irrespective of one’s background setbacks and challenges in life can actually propel us forward. It teaches us to transform obstacles into opportunities and use them as stepping stones to success.

3. “Bachcha kabil bano, kabil. Kamyabi toh saali jhak maarke peeche bhagegi.” (Become capable, worthy. Success will chase you down.)

This dialogue encapsulates the essence of self-belief and the importance of honing one's skills. Hrithik’s dialogue inspires his students in the film to strive for excellence, emphasizing that true success comes from developing the necessary abilities and letting achievements follow naturally.

4. "Angreji ka darr hata rahe hai. Aisa bahut darwaza hai duniya mein jo sirf issiliye nahi khulte hai kyonki log 'May I Come In' nahi keh paate hai." (We are removing the fear of English. There are many doors in the world that don't open simply because people can't say 'May I Come In'.)

This dialogue sheds light on the importance of breaking barriers, facing and conquering fears. It teaches us that language should never be a hindrance in accessing opportunities. By empowering oneself with knowledge, we can unlock doors that were previously closed.

5. "Vishwaas aur hard work, inhi dono ke saath aadmi sab kuch hasil kar sakta hai." (With belief and hard work, a person can achieve anything.)

This empowering dialogue serves as a reminder that success is attainable through unwavering faith in oneself and consistent effort. It instills the idea that with determination and dedication, one can overcome any obstacle and realize their dreams.