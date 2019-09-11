close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhichhore

Chhichhore remains unstoppable at Box Office—Check collections

This was Sushant and Shraddha's first film together and looks like people have liked their on-screen chemistry.

Chhichhore remains unstoppable at Box Office—Check collections
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: 'Dangal' fame filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's latest outing 'Chhichhore' has set the cash registers ringing. The film has received a massive positive response and a good word of mouth publicity has helped the movie rake in the moolah.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collection figures with fans. He wrote: #Chhichhore is unstoppable... Biz shoots up on Day 5 [Tue], with the holiday giving it that extra push... Also, Day 5 [Tue] is higher than Day 1 [Fri] and 4 [Mon]... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr. Total: ₹ 54.13 cr. #India biz.

'Chhichhore' is a romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has several known faces. The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Siddharth Narayan and Nalneesh Neel among others.

'Chhichhore' hit the screens on September 6, 2019.

This was Sushant and Shraddha's first film together and looks like people have liked their on-screen chemistry.

 

 

Tags:
ChhichhoreChhichhore box office collectionsChhichhore collectionsSushant Singh RajputShraddha KapoorTushar Pandey
Next
Story

Hrithik Roshan to replace Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'? Here's what we know

Must Watch

PT7M23S

Modi govt decides to Jammu and Kashmir apple farmers' aid