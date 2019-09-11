Chhichhore remains unstoppable at Box Office—Check collections

New Delhi: 'Dangal' fame filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's latest outing 'Chhichhore' has set the cash registers ringing. The film has received a massive positive response and a good word of mouth publicity has helped the movie rake in the moolah.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collection figures with fans. He wrote: #Chhichhore is unstoppable... Biz shoots up on Day 5 [Tue], with the holiday giving it that extra push... Also, Day 5 [Tue] is higher than Day 1 [Fri] and 4 [Mon]... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr. Total: ₹ 54.13 cr. #India biz.

'Chhichhore' is a romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has several known faces. The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Siddharth Narayan and Nalneesh Neel among others.

'Chhichhore' hit the screens on September 6, 2019.

This was Sushant and Shraddha's first film together and looks like people have liked their on-screen chemistry.