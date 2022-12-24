topStoriesenglish
'Cirkus' box office collection: Ranveer Singh-starrer gets a slow start, mints over ₹7 crore on day 1

According to Boxofficeindia.com, 'Cirkus' collected in the range of ₹7-7.5 crore. crore net range.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 09:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Fans were eagerly waiting for the film but as the reviews came out and read 'boring,' the interest of the netizens went down too.

New Delhi: Rohit Shetty is back with his comedy starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and others. The film hit the screens this week and received not-so-good reactions. The film has opened at around ₹7.5 crore, which is way lower than the expectations from the film.

According to Boxofficeindia.com, 'Cirkus' collected in the range of ₹7-7.5 crore. crore net range. Fans were eagerly waiting for the film but as the reviews came out and read 'boring,' the interest of the netizens went down too.

Director Rohit Shetty said that 'Cirkus' is for the audience who loved his comedy films like 'Golmaal' and 'All The Best.' He had said to PTI, "It's that kind of a film. This is for all those who loved those films. I'm sure they're going to love it because I've watched the film."

"When we started off, I was just a filmmaker making films. Then, the kind of love I got from the audience, it became their film. So, I now make films for them, I take it as a responsibility," he further added.

Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. It has been written by Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bedre and Vidhi Ghodgaonkar respectively. The comedy drama's screenplay is by Yunus Sajawal.

