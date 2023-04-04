topStoriesenglish2591210
NewsEntertainmentMovies
AYAN MUKERJI

Confirmed: Brahmāstra 2 And 3 Announced, Ayan Mukerji To Direct Hrithik Roshan Starrer War 2

Ayan Mukerji to direct 3 big films, part of superhit franchise. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 01:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Confirmed: Brahmāstra 2 And 3 Announced, Ayan Mukerji To Direct Hrithik Roshan Starrer War 2

New Delhi: After delivering an enthralling cinematic experience with Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, Ayan Mukerji took to his social media to reveal this exciting update. The magnum opus continues with Brahmāstra Part Two: Dev and Brahmāstra Part: Three are set to hit the big screen in December 2026 and 2027 respectively!

But that's not all! The visionary director also revealed that he will be helming another exciting project, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more details. And now the cat is out of the bag. In a major development, Ayan has been roped in by Aditya Chopra to helm the superhit franchise War 2. Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on social media. He wrote: BIGGG DEVELOPMENT… AYAN MUKERJI TO DIRECT ‘WAR 2’ FOR YRF… HRITHIK ROSHAN CONFIRMED… #AdityaChopra signs #AyanMukerji to direct #War2… The 7th film in the #YRF Spy Universe, which will follow the events of #Tiger3. #HrithikRoshan will essay the principal lead role.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Produced by Star Studios  Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Ayan Mukerji, the first part of Brahmāstra shattered box office records and captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. With the promise of even more breathtaking action, drama, and adventure, it's safe to say that the upcoming instalments are worth the wait.

War featuring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff was directed by Pathaan helmer Siddharth Anand. It released in 2019.

With War 2, Brahmāstra 2 And 3 in his kitty - Ayan Mukerji is surely going places. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia