Confirmed: Brahmāstra 2 And 3 Announced, Ayan Mukerji To Direct Hrithik Roshan Starrer War 2

New Delhi: After delivering an enthralling cinematic experience with Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, Ayan Mukerji took to his social media to reveal this exciting update. The magnum opus continues with Brahmāstra Part Two: Dev and Brahmāstra Part: Three are set to hit the big screen in December 2026 and 2027 respectively!

But that's not all! The visionary director also revealed that he will be helming another exciting project, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more details. And now the cat is out of the bag. In a major development, Ayan has been roped in by Aditya Chopra to helm the superhit franchise War 2. Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on social media. He wrote: BIGGG DEVELOPMENT… AYAN MUKERJI TO DIRECT ‘WAR 2’ FOR YRF… HRITHIK ROSHAN CONFIRMED… #AdityaChopra signs #AyanMukerji to direct #War2… The 7th film in the #YRF Spy Universe, which will follow the events of #Tiger3. #HrithikRoshan will essay the principal lead role.

Produced by Star Studios Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Ayan Mukerji, the first part of Brahmāstra shattered box office records and captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. With the promise of even more breathtaking action, drama, and adventure, it's safe to say that the upcoming instalments are worth the wait.

War featuring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff was directed by Pathaan helmer Siddharth Anand. It released in 2019.

With War 2, Brahmāstra 2 And 3 in his kitty - Ayan Mukerji is surely going places.