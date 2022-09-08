Confused about what to watch next? Here's a list of Bollywood dramas who can binge-watch this weekend on OTT

Missed Bollywood’s latest film releases due to work? Confused about what to watch next? Well, not to worry, because we have got your covered! Here’s a list of some really exciting and gripping Bollywood dramas that you can binge-watch this weekend.

Darlings

Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead as Badrunissa Sheikh, ‘Darlings’ is a film that focuses upon the issue of domestic violence through the genre of dark comedy drama. She plays a dreamy housewife whose world turns upside down when she realizes the evil nature of her husband Hamza Sheikh (Vijay Varma). It also features Shefali Shah as Shamshunissa, Badrunissa’s mother, alongwith Roshan Matthew as Zulfi. In the film, Badrunissa also known as Badru, is trapped in an abusive marriage with Hamza. She attributes his mistreatment to his alcoholism, but when he mistreats her while sober, she reconsiders. The story then traces how she makes the decision to seek revenge.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi, a biographical movie starring Alia Bhatt, is sparsely based on the illustrious life and struggles of activist and politician, Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi. Directed by celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it tells the story of the ascent of a common girl from Kathiawad who had no choice but to accept destiny's ways and make it work in her favour when she gets trapped in prostitution. The film also features Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo. On February 16, 2022, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do talks about the issues faced by the LGBTQ community in coming out openly. The film explores the lives of Suman Singh, played by Bhumi Pednekar, a school PT teacher who approaches Shardul, played by Rajkumar Rao, to file a harassment complaint at the police station. This is when Shardul and Suman consider going for a marriage of convenience to escape societal pressures. ‘Badhaai Do’ is a rare LGBTQ Bollywood film that successfully strikes a balance between comedy and drama. The film then traces how they hide their sexual orientation and what happens when their identities are finally revealed!

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde play the lead in this 2022 Indian period romantic film, Radhe Shyam. Along with them, the film features a stellar cast of Bhagyashree, Sathyaraj, Krishnam Raju, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie, which takes place in Italy in the 1970s, tells the tale of Vikramaditya, a palmist who must choose between his destiny and his love for Prerana.

All these films are available for streaming on Tata Play.