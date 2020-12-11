Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan shares new exciting trailer - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan has been actively posting updates and teasers about his upcoming film ‘Coolie No. 1’ for his fans and followers. The latest update he posted is of a short trailer of the movie along with a reminder of when the film is set to premiere.

In his post, Varun announced that the movie will be available on Amazon Prime and premiere on December 25, 2020. The latest trailer, shared by Varun, carries a series of glimpses of the lead couple — Varun and Sara Ali Khan. It ends with a scene from the movie where Sara Ali Khan is bidding a tearful goodbye to her father, played by Paresh Rawal. Paresh is seen admitting to Varun that he is pretending to cry at his daughter's wedding 'vidaai', because "without the father shedding his tears at his daughter's wedding, the farewell is believed to be incomplete."

Varun captioned his post saying, "Karlo date save for this hilarious vidaai! #CoolieNo1OnPrime, premieres 25th Dec on @primevideoin."

The actor had recently shared a new song 'Husn Hai Suhana' from the film on social media that drove fans crazy as the video received over 40 million views in 24 hours.

This upcoming remake of the 1995 hit will see Varun and Sara share screen space for the first time. Directed by David Dhawan, actors Shikha Talsania, Johnny Lever, Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Sahil Vaid will also be seen playing important roles in the film.