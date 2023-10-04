New Delhi: Salman Khan is undoubtedly the superstar of the nation. While fans and audiences love their favourite superstar to watch on screen, Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry today and is celebrated by his fans and the audiences on and off screen. Having entertained audiences with his unique charm and swag, Salman has always been a trendsetter in the industry and has always led the path that others follow. Talking about the films, it was only Salman Khan who brought back the cop genre to existence in the entertainment industry, and his iconic character of Tiger from Ek Tha Tiger started the SPY Universe.

Talking about the cop character, it was Salman Khan who revived the trend of the cop character with his blockbuster film Wanted (2009). While the action-packed blockbuster film saw Salman as the undercover cop, his film 'Dabangg' (2010) structured the cop genre completely in the industry.

The film Dabangg (2010) presented Salman Khan as the iconic cop Chulbul Pandey, and with his swag, charisma, dialogue delivery, actions, and style, Salman owned the character of Cop like no other. Following the success of Dabangg, many actors and filmmakers starred in cop-based action drama films. While some have succeeded, some have failed, but no one gained the immense popularity of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey. Following the massive success of Dabangg, the superstar carried forward the iconic character in the rest of the installments, 'Dabangg 2' (2012) and 'Dabangg 3' (2019), and in both parts, the character only gets stronger and more entertaining.

Coming to the Spy Universe, Salman Khan appeared for the first time in the character of Spy in Yash Raj Film's 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012). The film released in Eid 2012 forays Salman Khan into a different dimension, and the actor transformed himself into the character of Tiger, aka Avinash Singh Rathore, completely. The spy thriller brought euphoria to the box office, and the credit goes to Salman Khan, who plays the character of Tiger. With the immense growing popularity of the inconic character Tiger, the makers developed the character into a franchise with 'Tiger Zinda Hai',(2017), which presented a mature version of the character, and the mega success of Tiger Zinda Hai paved the way of SPY Universe, which the makers continued with War (2019) and Pathaan (2023).

Salman Khan is returning to the big screens once again as Tiger in the third installment, 'Tiger 3', which is locked for global release on Diwali 2023. The recently released glimpse has generated hot chatter for the film, and the fans and the audiences are impatiently waiting for Superstar to come and prove his mettle as Tiger in the most loved franchise.