Delighted To See Audience's Response: Ranbir Kapoor On Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar success

Mumbai: It's been a good year for actor Ranbir Kapoor so far. His film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' with actress Shraddha Kapoor found itself a place in the top-grossing rom-coms of all time.

As the film is now performing well on OTT giant Netflix, Ranbir said, "We are delighted to see the audience's positive response to 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'. It's always a special feeling to see our hard work being appreciated, and we're grateful for the opportunity to entertain audiences in the comfort of their homes. We hope that the film continues to spread happiness and laughter to all those who watch it. Thank you to Netflix for giving us a global platform and our fans for their constant love and support."

Shraddha also expressed her happiness.

"I am humbled by the overwhelming love and support from audiences across the world. It's an amazing feeling to see 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' being enjoyed by fans as much as we enjoyed making this rom-com. We had a lot of fun bringing it to life, happy that our film has a platform to reach audiences across 190 countries," she said.

Helmed by Luv Rajan, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in the lead roles. The film crossed Rs 200 crore gross worldwide at the Box Office.

The film marked the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Ranbir and Shraddha.

In the upcoming months, Ranbir will be seen in an exciting avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', and Shraddha will be seen in 'Stree 2'.