New Delhi: Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films’ much-anticipated action thriller Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, has already taken the internet by storm with its gripping trailer and chart-topping songs. As excitement soars to unprecedented levels, fans can now take the next step in their Deva journey – advance bookings are officially open!

Adding to the buzz, the makers have unveiled a pulse-pounding video featuring Shahid Kapoor as the intense and unpredictable cop, Deva. This sneak peek offers yet another glimpse of the fierce energy he brings to the role, leaving audiences eager for what’s to come.

With just two days to go before the film’s release on January 31, 2025, now’s the perfect time to book your tickets and ensure you don’t miss out on this thrilling adventure.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025.