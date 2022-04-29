New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal's upcoming actioner Dhaakad's trailer released on Friday (April 29), sending fans in a frenzy. The high octane action and thrilling background music has left fans pumped up for the film's release next month.

In the trailer, Kangana was seen as Agent Agni, fighting a huge human trafficking operation headed by Rudraveer played by Arjun Rampal.

She's seen in a completely new badass avatar as she performs complicated action scenes and shows grit in her performance. Kangana's dialogue delivery and swag makes her the perfect female lead for a new age action film.

If you're interested in heavy action, drama and memorable dialogues, you must watch the trailer of 'Dhaakad'.

Watch the trailer here:

For the unversed, 'Dhaakad' is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. It is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. The film will release on May 20 in four languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Currently, Kangana Ranaut is hosting the OTT reality TV show 'Lock Upp'. She had unveiled the teaser of 'Dhaakad' on the show as well.