Dibakar Banerjee Is All Set To Present Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 In Cinemas On The 19th April

New Delhi: Dibakar Banerjee is a director who has always redefined the art of filmmaking with his unique approach. Love Sex Aur Dhokha released in 2010 is evidence of the same as he came up with a footage-based film that showcased love in the times of the camera, a new narrative that was very different for the audience at that time, and still it is. It's indeed only Dibakar who has a zeal for presenting such a film and concept in such a manner that it keeps its realism intact, be it the camera angles to the screenplay. Now, he is coming up with the sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, and treating the audience with interesting snippets of the film, The makers are here with the BTS video of the Master of cult classic, director Dibakar Banerjee capturing his journey on the sets of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

From guiding the actors to shaping the clutter-breaking narrative with his direction prowess, Dibakar is truly in his form to bring back the essence of this most loved franchise on the big screen. The makers have released the BTS video of Dibakar from the sets of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and watching the director shaping his vision of bringing this unique narrative of love in times of internet for the people of this generation is an absolute bliss. As the makers shared the video on their social media, they further jotted down the caption - "Lights, Sound, Dibakar! #LSD2 in cinemas on 19th April!"

Watching Dibakar fully engrossed in making Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is indeed a moment. While the director had left everyone stunned with Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010, it's evident that he is sure to level up the game this time. Well, as the film is just 2 days away from its release, the excitement is at its peak to watch the film finally coming on the big screens.

Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.