New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and Prabhas' 'Salaar' released on the same day and are running neck to neck at the box office. Fans are giving mixed reviews to the films and the BO numbers are proof of this.

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki has shown improvement at the box office. On its 11th day since release, the film earned ₹12 crore as per early estimates of sacnilk.com. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film has maintained a strong grip at the global box office. As per the last update, the film crossed ₹361 crore mark worldwide.

Prabhas' Salaar on the other hand is unstoppable as the film continues to perform well at the box office. On day 9, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 22, earned R 14 crore at the Indian box office. As per Sacnilk, Prabhas' film is estimated to collect Rs 14.50 at the Indian box office, taking the total tally to ₹344 crore.

Dunki is a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique ‘donkey flight’, used by many Indians for a better life abroad. Besides Shah Rukh, the film also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Eeswari Rao, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand, and Bobby Simha in key roles.