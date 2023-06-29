Eid-ul-Adha 2023: 5 Films Of Salman, Shah Rukh And Aamir Khan To Watch On Eid

When it comes to Indian cinema, three names that have become synonymous with superstardom, charisma, and immense fan following are Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Amir Khan. These iconic actors have ruled the hearts of millions for decades, delivering one blockbuster after another. With their distinctive styles and versatile performances, they have left an indelible mark on the Bollywood landscape. From heartwarming tales of love and family to adrenaline-pumping action thrillers, their films have entertained audiences across the globe. Khans are known for the big releases on the occasion of Eid, so what better than to watch these hits on this special occasion today.

So, here are five super-hit Khan films that you should watch today:

1. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan [ZEE5]

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a story of an honest man who can go to any length to protect his family and loved ones. It revolves around 4 brothers, Bhaijaan[played by Salman Khan] the eldest brother who has committed to live a bachelor’s life so that he can take care of his three younger brothers [played by Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam].Meanwhile his brothers, who've already found their life partners, come together to find a perfect match for Bhaijaan. The story takes an unexpected turn when a beautiful woman [played by Pooja Hegde] walks into his life. Watch this latest Salman Khan starrer on ZEE5 now!

2. Antim: The Final Truth [ZEE5]

The film features Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in pivotal roles, portraying two characters caught in a long-standing feud. The story revolves around the conflict between two families led by Rahul [played by Aayush Sharma] and Shivaji Nagre [played by Salman Khan]. Rahul, a powerful gangster, aims to establish his dominance and control over a particular area. On the other hand, Shivaji Nagre, a fearless and righteous cop, is determined to put an end to criminal activities and restore law and order. It presents a gritty narrative filled with tense moments, gripping action sequences, and emotional turmoil as the characters confront their own inner demons and face the ultimate truth.

3. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai [ZEE5]

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film stars Salman Khan in the lead role, portraying the character of Radhe, a tough and fearless cop. The story revolves around Radhe, an encounter specialist who is called back into action to tackle the rising menace of drug trafficking in the city. As he dives into the underworld, Radhe discovers a powerful drug cartel led by Rana [played by Randeep Hooda], a merciless and cunning criminal. With its larger-than-life action sequences, catchy music, and Salman Khan's charismatic performance, "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" offers an entertaining cinematic experience for fans of the action genre.

4. Pathaan [Amazon Prime Video]

Brace yourself to witness a star-studded extravaganza featuring the one and only Shah Rukh Khan. With his magnetic presence and unparalleled charisma, Khan leads this action-packed thriller that delves into the life of a skilled individual entangled in a world of intrigue and danger. As secrets unravel and alliances are tested, the film showcases the power of resilience and determination. With a stellar cast including Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and a cameo by Salman Khan, this film promises to leave the audiences spellbound and craving more. Embark on extraordinary adventures, where loyalty, sacrifice, and the pursuit of justice take centre stage, leaving an indelible mark on your entertainment journey.

5. Laal Singh Chaddha [Netflix]

Starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, the film follows the life journey of Laal Singh Chaddha, who is a simple-minded but kind-hearted man with a low IQ. From his childhood in the 1970s to the present day, the film traverses through various historical events, societal changes, and personal experiences that shape Laal Singh Chaddha's life. Amidst his journey, Laal Singh Chaddha encounters and interacts with several influential personalities and witnesses significant moments in Indian history. These encounters and events not only shaped his character but also provides a reflection of the changing socio-political landscape of the country. The film explores themes of love, friendship, destiny, and the resilience of the human spirit and is a must-watch.