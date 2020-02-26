Entertainment News: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' crawls at Box Office

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' has slowed down massively. The film by Hitesh Kewalya opened to rave reviews yet somehow slipped at the Box Office in weekdays.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures online. He wrote: #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan slides further on Day 5... Is collecting mainly at key metros... Eyes ₹ 44 cr+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.07 cr. Total: ₹ 39.60 cr. #India biz. #SMZS

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan slides further on Day 5... Is collecting mainly at key metros... Eyes ₹ 44 cr+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.07 cr. Total: ₹ 39.60 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2020

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners respectively. The comedy-drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles with veteran actors like Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao in pivotal parts.

After starring in movies like 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Dream Girl', Ayushmann continues his Midas touch in a powerful and bold concept-based entertainer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.

It talks about homophobia and how society reacts to same-sex relationships in general.