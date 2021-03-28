Filmfare Awards 2021: Check complete list of winners

NEW DELHI: The star-studded 66th Filmfare awards on Saturday saw Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad' recording the most wins with seven awards, followed by 'Gulabo Sitabo', winning six, both emerging as big winners of the evening.

The ceremony which took place at the Goregaon Filmcity, Mumbai concluded with late actor Irrfan Khan bagging the Best Actor (Male) award, for his moving performance in 'Angrezi Medium' and also with the Lifetime Achievement award. There was a sense of sadness as well as pride when the late actor`s name was announced. The evergreen Amitabh Bachchan bagged the Best Actor (Critics) Award.

Alaya F took home the Best Debut (Female) award for her much-appreciated performance in 'Jawaani Jaaneman', while Taapsee Pannu and Tilottama Shome were honoured with the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Popular) and Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) respectively for their roles in 'Thappad' and 'Sir', both of which were finest movies Hindi cinema has seen in recent times.

Saif Ali Khan and Om Raut, his 'Tanhaji' director, were also among the big winners of the night with Saif taking home the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) and Om being commemorated with the Filmfare Award for Best Director.

Here is a complete list of the winners:

Best Film: Thappad

Best Film (Critics): Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)

Best Director: Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor in a Lead Role (MALE): Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)

Best Actor (Critics): Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Actor in a Lead Role (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Best Actress (Critics): Tillotama Shome (SIR)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Farrokh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Story: Anubhav Sushila Sinha and Mrunamayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)

Best Screenplay: Rohena Gera (SIR)

Best Dialogue: Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Debut Director: Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)

Best Debut Female: Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Best Music Album: Pritam (Ludo)

Best Lyrics: Gulzar - Chhappak

Best Playback Singer (male): Raghav Chaitanya - Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur - Malang

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD



Irrfan Khan

TECHNICAL AWARDS



Best Action: Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Background Score: Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhyay (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Choreography: Farah Khan (Dil Bechara)

Best Costume Design

Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Editing: Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

Best Production Design: Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Sound Design: Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

Best VFX:



Prasad Sutar (NY VFX Wala) (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Short Film Awards

Best Film (Fiction)

Shivraj Waichal (Arjun)

Best Film (Non-fiction): Nitesh Ramesh Parulekar (Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary)

Best Actor (Female)

Purti Savardekar (The First Wedding)

Best Actor (Male): Arnav Abdagire (Arjun)

Best Film (Popular Choice): Devi

All in all, though 2020 was a tough year for the film industry still they came together as one to ensure that the magic of cinema would not be extinguished amidst the raging coronavirus pandemic. The 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards was hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, Rajkummar Rao, and Maniesh Paul.