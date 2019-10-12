First poster of Swara Bhasker-Shabana Azmi starrer Sheer Qorma out

New Delhi: The first poster of film titled Sheer Qorma starring Swara Bhasker and Shabani Azmi in the lead role has been unveiled.

Sharing the poster, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker... First look poster of #SheerQorma... Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari... Produced by Marijke De Souza."

Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker... First look poster of #SheerQorma... Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari... Produced by Marijke De Souza. pic.twitter.com/UXjeKx2S7B — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 12, 2019

Apart from Swara and Shabana, the film also stars Divya Dutta in a pivotal role.

Helmed by araz Arif Ansari, the film is an LGBTQ drama.

Talking about working in Sheer Qorma, Shabana told IANS, "Divya Dutta recommended the 'Sheer Qorma' script to me. I was moved by it and met Faraz who came across as sincere, honest and deeply committed to the story. The bonus is working with Divya and Swara, so we reworked our dates and I said yes. We had the first workshop yesterday, and everything came together organically. I am looking forward to the shoot."