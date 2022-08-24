Five reasons to watch Vijay Deverakonda starrer 'Liger' this weekend!

New Delhi: Liger, which is just one day away from its release, has to be one of the most awaited and anticipated films of the year. The stars of the movie, Vijay Deverakond and Ananya Panday, have travelled across Indian cities to promote their film, and the reception that they have received is tremendous as well, which just goes on to show the excitement that fans are feeling right now.

So here are five reasons why one should watch 'Liger' this weekend

Story

Today, having big stars onboard for a film doesn't guarantee its success. The audience, ever since the Ott boom, has changed their preferences and wants interesting and great content in order to watch the film in theatres. But this movie will not disappoint its fans in that respect. The movie, which revolves around the life of a fighter and the problems and difficulties that he faces to become the best, is already a kind of story that all people love.

Chemistry

The lead roles are played by South superstar Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. From the trailer to music videos to offline events and TV promotions, the chemistry between the two stars looks amazing and should be one of the reasons to check out the movie.

Music

The film's music is very important for the project's success, and the music from "Liger" has already become chartbusters and is ruling the radio stations across the country. Groovy and energetic songs such as' Waat Laga Denge 'and' Koka 2.O 'are one of the popular singles from the film.



Action

The movie is an action-packed drama that can easily be understood from the trailer, and Vijay's physique looks perfect for his role, and any project that has a cameo from the former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson deserves to be seen on the big screen.

Director

This thing often doesn't come up, but there are a few directors who are around today whose names should be enough to bring a crowd to the theatres, and one such name is Puri Jagannadh.