Freddy movie review: Don’t skip this Kartik Aaryan's spine-chilling drama!

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Cast: Kartik Aaryan as Dr Freddy Ginwala, Alaya F as Kainaaz, Karan Pandit as Raymond Nariman, Sajjad Delfrooz as Rustom Irani

Stars: 3.5/5

Shashanka Ghosh's directorial 'Freddy' starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F is out on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The film revolves around Freddy Ginwala and how his demure side takes an overturn when he falls head over heels in love with Kainaaz.

Freddy is a 28-year-old shy, socially awkward and hesitant guy, and a dentist by profession, who runs a successful clinic. He is close to his aunt, pet turtle 'Hardy' and his miniature planes. Freddy is on the lookout for a suitable match and has been on a matrimonial site for five years. However, he finds it extremely difficult to interact with females, let alone show his emotions.

Freddy bumps into Kainaaz Irani (Alaya F) at a wedding and immediately falls for him, before realising she is married and a victim of domestic abuse. Their paths cross again the next day when Kainaaz visits him at his clinic for a medical procedure. What follows next is several lunch and ice-dream dates, sharing moments and developing affection for each.

Kartik, who is seen in the most challenging avatar, keeps you hooked throughout the movie. He is calm but not dumb. He is hesitant but not unvaried. And, he is socially awkward but sharp-witted. The actor, who gained almost 14 kgs to get into the character of a dentist, does justice to the role. He has paid close attention to learning the mannerism of a dentist. Kartik, who has moved out of the comedy genre, as was seen in his last release 'Dhamaka', a thriller, has this time aced the psychological-thriller. He has delivered an enthralling performance and taken his acting level to a notch higher and certainly deserves applause.

Alaya F, who made a smashing debut with 'Jawaani Jaaneman', has done a pretty job in the film. She plays the love interest of Dr Freddy in the film and looks confident. Despite being one film old, she maintains her poise till the last scene.

The movie is overall captivating and keeps you with bated breath throughout. Dark-themed setup, dim lights, and slow background tunes keep the suspense on the edge. Shashanka Ghosh has done a commendable job with 'Freddy'. The gripping tale, screenplay and cinematography, will not let you blink your eye for a second. Speaking of the music, the film has two songs - 'Kaala Jaadu' and 'Tum Jo Milo', but it could have been done without them easily.

To sum up, Kartik Aaryan is mastering the art of balancing genres and coming out of his reclusive shelf! He has proved that he can portray diverse roles and cannot be typecast. A rising star, he has a lot more potential that needs to be discovered.