Fukrey 3's Beloved Character 'Choocha' Varun Sharma Introduces His Version of Chat GPT Called 'Choo CPT'

Using AI technology, this platform allows fans to interact with Choocha and receive funny and humorous responses in 'Choocha' style. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 04:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Fukrey 3's Beloved Character 'Choocha' Varun Sharma Introduces His Version of Chat GPT Called 'Choo CPT' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Widely released for its comedy, 'Fukrey' has entertained audiences with memorable characters like Hunny, Bholi Punjaban, Choocha, Laali, and Pandit Ji. These characters have found a special place in the hearts of the audience. Now, fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of its third instalment. The makers have been building excitement through a trailer that received a positive response and a chart-topping peppy track. In a unique move, they have introduced a fun tool called 'Choo CPT' based on the beloved character Choocha. 

Using AI technology, this platform allows fans to interact with Choocha, no matter where they are. Fans can ask him questions and receive funny and humorous responses. This innovative approach to film marketing has never been seen before. Fans can now engage with 'Choo CPT' on their platform and share positive reviews and testimonials about its features.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.

Fukrey 3 is all set to release in-cinemas, 28th of September 2023.

