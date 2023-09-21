New Delhi: Widely released for its comedy, 'Fukrey' has entertained audiences with memorable characters like Hunny, Bholi Punjaban, Choocha, Laali, and Pandit Ji. These characters have found a special place in the hearts of the audience. Now, fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of its third instalment. The makers have been building excitement through a trailer that received a positive response and a chart-topping peppy track. In a unique move, they have introduced a fun tool called 'Choo CPT' based on the beloved character Choocha.

Using AI technology, this platform allows fans to interact with Choocha, no matter where they are. Fans can ask him questions and receive funny and humorous responses. This innovative approach to film marketing has never been seen before. Fans can now engage with 'Choo CPT' on their platform and share positive reviews and testimonials about its features.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.

Fukrey 3 is all set to release in-cinemas, 28th of September 2023.