New Delhi: Anil Sharma's latest directorial Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has been on a record-breaking spree on the Box Office. The film has performed teremondously and entered the coveted Rs 300 crore club in less than two weeks of its release. After minting in Rs 20.5 crore on Friday, 'Gadar 2' saw a jump of 55 per cent on its second Saturday, and collected Rs 32 crore, taking its total collection to 336.06. So far, the movie has collected a total of Rs 336.13 crore in India and Rs 395.1 crores worldwide.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Gadar2 is a #BO MONSTER… Crossed *lifetime biz* of #War, #BajrangiBhaijaan [on Sat]… Will cross #TigerZindaHai, #PK, #Sanju TODAY [Sun]… Will cross #Dangal TOMORROW [Mon]… Next target: #KGF2 #Hindi [3rd highest grossing film]… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr. Total: Rs 336.20 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

In fact, the film also became the highest Independence Day Bollywood grosser as it collected Rs 55.40 crore. 'Gadar 2' is running with houseful boards on single screens across mass centres in India, and has been creating history at the box office with each passing day despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.

On Monday, the 'Gadar 2' team held a press conference about the film's huge success. Sharing how he initially reacted seeing the audience's love for Gadar 2, Sunny said, "I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, 'I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)'."

Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. 'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Speaking of the film, 'Gadar 2' witnessed a record-breaking advance booking and almost all theatres in the metro cities are houseful. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is receiving much love from the industry as well. Salman Khan gave a shout-out to Gadar 2 team and shared a post on Instagram, writing, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny Paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2."



'Gadar 2', which has been helmed by Anil Sharma, focuses on Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, who returns to Pakistan to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh, who he believes is imprisoned by the army. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.