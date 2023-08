New Delhi: The much-hyped and long-awaited movie Gadar 2 has been hit by piracy. Like previous bug budget movies being marred by torrent sites making HD movie print available for free download, similarly Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has reportedly leaked on such notorious sites.

According to Bollywoodlife.com, Sunny Deol's power-packed Gadar 2 has leaked on the release day. It is available in HD version for free viewing and download. Gadar 2 is available on many torrent sites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, Filmyzilla, Movierulz and more.

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and features Sunny Deol, and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles of Tara Singh and Sakina. Utkarsh Sharma will be seen playing Deol's son Charanjeet. The film released in theatres on August 11 facing Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the Box Office.



This is not the first film to be hit by piracy. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has also been leaked. Earlier, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, and Kartik Aaryan's latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha among many others were leaked online ahead of its release.

Also, Telugu comedy-drama Bro featuring South superstar Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles was also hit by piracy.

(Disclaimer: Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Zee News does not promote or support piracy in any form.)