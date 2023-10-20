Ganapath Movie Review: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Impress With Chilling Action Sequences In This Visual Feast

Movie: 'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born'

Director: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: The much-anticipated action film 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon releases today in the cinema halls, and it's a delightful watch. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon unleash a whirlwind of action and entertainment in 'Ganapath' and the audiences are in for an absolute treat.

The film has taken action to a whole new level, delivering mind-blowing sequences that will have you at the edge of your seat. From bone-crushing punches to gravity-defying kicks and heart-stopping stunts, 'Ganapath' is a non-stop adrenaline rush. But that's not all – the scorching chemistry between these two stars with leave you breathless.

Tiger Shroff has outdone himself with larger than life action sequences. Kriti Sanon, in her most stunning avatar yet, sizzles on the screen, setting the temperature soaring. It's not just action; it's a visual feast that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

And here's the twist – 'Ganapath' holds a special surprise that we won't spoil for you. While the direction might have a few minor bumps, the emotions in this rollercoaster of a story take precedence. It's a total 'Seeti Maar' performance.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. and Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born' is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film has released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.