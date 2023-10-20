Ganapath Twitter Reaction, Reviews: Tiger Shroff Impresses In High-Octane Actioner, Fans Call Him 'Superstar', 'Action King'

New Delhi: It's here! The much-awaited Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's film has finally made it to the cinemas. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' also stars Amitabh Bachchan. This is the first time that Big B is working with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Now that the movie is out, it's interesting to track the responses from the fans. Fans have loaded Twitter with reviews and reactions. No wonder, the fans have lauded the exciting collaboration between Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Check reactions:

It's Ganapath Day Guys..._

Sending you the best wishes to my Tiggy & Kritsu you guys will definitely rock in Cinemas!!!__ We all know the amount of hardwork you have done for this film & it will definitely worth it!____ @iTIGERSHROFF @kritisanon #Ganapath pic.twitter.com/mWLl280Pyv — kritiger_love_birds (@kritiger__jassi) October 20, 2023

'Ganapath - A Hero Is Born' pledges a visual spectacle, blending high-octane action sequences with a mesmerizing musical score that promises to take viewers on an epic journey. At the heart of this thrilling narrative is the rise of a fighter as he embarks on a quest to discover his destiny in an uncharted realm.

The trailer had begun with a voiceover introducing Tiger as the 'chosen one'. The voice also says that he is a symbol of hope for people who are being oppressed. In the trailer, Tiger can be seen acting in high-octane action scenes. He is later joined by Kriti Sanon, who is an expert with nunchaku (a kind of weapon used in martial arts). Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also marked his special appearance in the trailer.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, and directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath - A Hero Is Born is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

The film has released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.